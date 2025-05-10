Punjab Kings To Host Delhi Capitals In Replay Match When IPL 2025 Restarts: Report

The abandoned IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals is set to be played again. As per the Indian Express, the BCCI plans to rearrange the match when the IPL 2025 resumes.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match To Be Played Again

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the PBKS vs DC match was called off in Dharamsala. Punjab looked in full flow as Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh forged a brilliant 122-run partnership between them. But the match was abandoned after the IPL 2025 has been suspended for a week.

IPL issued a statement.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

BCCI Considering Venue Change For Remainder Of IPL 2025

Points were not divided between the teams and now, as per the reports, the match will be replayed if the BCCI gets the permission to conduct the remaining part of the IPL.

It remains to be seen whether Dharamsala gets to conduct the match amid the escalation between the two countries. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the BCCI is considering Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad as the hosts for the remaining 16 matches. Eden Gardens might lose the final and the Kolkata venue was also scheduled to host the Qualifier 2.