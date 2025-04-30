'Total Team Effort...': POTM Sunil Narine Doesn't Take Credit For Match-Winning Spell During DC-KKR

DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Sunil Narine made it a night to remember for him as he came good both with the bat and the ball to take Kolkata to a much-needed win on Tuesday. First, Narine got the side off to a flyer with the bat. He hit a 16-ball 27 to get KKR off to a belligerent start. Then, when the side looked in disarray - Narine came up with the goods with the ball to change the course of the game on it's head.

The world class cricketer picked up three crucial wickets conceding 29 runs in his four overs. Among his three wickets was the scalp of Faf Du Plessis which most believe was the game-changing moment.

But after the win, Narine was humble as ever as he credited the win to a ‘total team effort’.

‘It was a total team effort’

"It was a total team effort, we started in the middle overs with Anky (Angkrish) and Rinku with the bat. I still back myself to come back and deliver for the team. There are games when you start well and struggle and then there are games that you don't begin well and end well," Narine said at the post-match presentation.

"Self-pride. Always want to be able to give the captain an option of going for you in a pressure situation. If you want to be that player, you have to do the hard work even when there's no training," he added.

Can KKR Still Make Playoff?