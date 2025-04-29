Punjab Kings Star Reveals What Makes Skipper Shreyas Iyer Different From Other Captains, Calls Him An 'Experienced Player'

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Wednesday, April 30th.

Punjab Kings had a stunning start to the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. The Kings have won five matches and conceded three defeats after playing nine matches so far. Shreyas Iyer's side hold the fifth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 11 points and have a net run rate of +0.177. In their previous five fixtures, Punjab won just two games.

The Punjab-based franchise are coming to Chennai, after a getting just one point in Kolkata. PBKS's previous game game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was ended in no result after persistent rain at the City of Joy.

Prabhsimran Singh Hails Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy

While speaking exclusively on Star Sports Press Room, star Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh showered praise on his captain, Shreyas Iyer, calling him an experienced player. He also pointed out how confident Iyer stays on the crease while leading the side.

“Shreyas Iyer has won a lot of tournaments, including the last IPL. He’s a very experienced player and has also won at the ICC and domestic levels. What makes him different is that when there’s a decision that the rest of us are unsure about, he confidently takes that call," Prabhsimran said on Star Sports Press Room.

The 24-year-old also called Shreyas Iyer one of the best captains he has played with till now.

"Many of those decisions have ended up helping us win. Most importantly if a player has a bad day, he talks to them. When your captain tells you, ‘we’re backing you,’ it gives you confidence. He’s one of the best captains I’ve ever played with,” he added.

