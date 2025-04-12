IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants Elect To Field First, Talismanic Mitchell Marsh Not Named In Playing XI Over Personal Reasons

The Lucknow Super Giants will be competing without one of their talismanic batters when they lock horns against the Gujarat Titans at Ekana Stadium. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will not be in action against the Shubman Gill-led side. It would be a massive blow for the Super Giants as Marsh has stood out with his batting capacities and has delivered when the team needed the most. The Titans have a chance to pull off a formidable win without Marsh on LSG's side.

Mitchell Marsh Not Named In LSG Playing XI, Rishabh Pant Reveals Reason

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant elected to field first after winning the toss and revealed that their side would undergo a chance. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is not named in the Playing XI and Himmat Singh has been named instead. The Australian cricketer has emerged as a talismanic cricketer for the side by delivering in crunch situations and propelling the Lucknow Super Giants towards a win.

While dropping Mitchell Marsh may look unusual, Rishabh Pant has revealed that he has opted out due to personal reasons. The LSG skipper said that Marsh's daughter was unwell, and he was looking after her. Instead of Martsh, Delhibatter Himmat Singh would have a chance to showcase his durability and resilience in the game against the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans.

Will LSG Feel The Lack Of Mitchell Marsh Against GT?

Despite not having Mitchell Marsh, the Lucknow Super Giants have some proper firepower in their batting unit. Stars like Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram have showcased that they could stand up and deliver. The addition of Himmat Singh is also noteworthy, as the Delhi batter has decent career numbers in T20s and FC cricket.