IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Beats Chris Gayle to This Noteworthy Feat, Behind Only David Warner in This Illustrious List

Virat Kohli had a night to remember during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at Bengaluru on Thursday (April 24).

Kohli scored a quickfire 70 off 52 balls and looked good for another IPL century, although that did not eventually end up coming to fruition.

However, while making yet another IPL half-century, he ended up surpassing a record held by his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle.

This was Kohli's 111th 50-plus score in T20 cricket - taking him one ahead of Gayle, who scored 110 50-plus scores in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli Still Trails Australian Legend

What makes it even more noteworthy is the fact that Kohli got there in 408 matches - it took Gayle 468 matches to get to 110 50-plus scores in T20 cricket.

However, Kohli is still behind David Warner when it comes to the record of most 50-plus scores in the history of the format.

Warner has surpassed the 50-run mark on 117 occasions and has done so 404 matches, and given he is still playing franchise T20 cricket could end up adding to that tally.

For Kohli, that would be the next milestone he would want to claim for himself.

How Kohli Stopped RR's Charge

Kohli showed why he is such a formidable opponent in such circumstances as he went on to make a big score when he normally would have taken stock of things.

He started the powerplay with aggressive intent but when opening partner Phil Salt departed for a sedate 26, many felt he would look to rebuild the innings.

Instead, he continued to play his shots in the middle overs and did not look uncomfortable against any kind of bowling.