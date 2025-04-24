MS Dhoni Set To Script History In T20 Cricket, Will Achieve Unique Milestone During CSK vs SRH Clash In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will square off against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday, April 25th.

Both Chennai and Hyderabad have been sloppy in the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. In the upcoming clash, whichever team loses will be technically out of the knockout stage of the IPL 2025.

CSK Hold Tenth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

The Super Kings hold the bottom place on the IPL 2025 standings with just four points and have a net run rate of -1.392. The MS Dhoni-led side conceded six defeats and clinched just two wins in the 2025 edition.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-based franchise hold the ninth place on the IPL 2025 table with four points and have a net run rate of -1.361. They have lost six matches and sealed two wins.

Pat Cummins' side and CSK have exactly the same stats in IPL 2025, but since Hyderabad have a better net run rate than Chennai, they occupy the ninth place.

MS Dhoni Set To Join Elite List Alongside Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, in the upcoming game, MS Dhoni will etch his name in the record books, as he is set to play his 400th T20 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk.

The uncapped wicketkeeper-batter will join the elite list alongside Rohit Sharma (456 T20 matches), Dinesh Karthik (412 T20 matches), and Virat Kohli (407 T20s). He will become the fourth Indian cricketer to achieve the unique milestone.

The 43-year-old has played 399 T20s, scoring 7566 runs at a strike rate of 135.90 and has an average of 38.02. In T20Is, Dhoni scored 1617 runs in 98 matches at a strike rate of 126.13 and has an average of 37.60.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has also stunning numbers in the cash-rich tournament. Dhoni has played 272 IPL matches, scoring 5377 runs at a strike rate of 137.87 and has an average of 38.96.