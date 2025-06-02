'Rely On Their Resilient Batting': AI-Chat Bot Grok Predicts The Winner Of IPL 2025 Final Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru And Punjab Kings

The Indian Premier League 2025 final will be a repeat of the first qualifier as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings. Both teams are yet to win their first IPL trophy and one of them will walk out with their first title when the match ends at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is expected to be an exciting affair as both teams will be looking to give it their all and win their first ever IPL title in 18 years since the tournament was started back in 2008.

Grok Predicts IPL Final 2025 Result

Ahead of the final between Royal Challengers and Punjab Kings, X's ai chat bot Grok was asked to predict the winner of the match. Grok in it's prediction gave the edge to Rajat Patidar led side Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to their momentum and the edge that Virat Kohli provides.

“Predicting the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on June 3, 2025, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, is challenging given both teams’ hunger for their maiden title. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, boast momentum from a dominant eight-wicket win over PBKS in Qualifier 1, with Phil Salt’s explosive 56* and Virat Kohli’s consistency (614 runs). PBKS, under Shreyas Iyer, rely on their resilient batting and bowlers like Arshdeep Singh. Despite PBKS’s fighting spirit, RCB’s form and depth give them a slight edge. Prediction: RCB wins by a narrow margin,” said Grok in it's prediction for the final of the IPL.

Jersey Number 18 Eyeing Maiden Title In IPL's 18th Season

Virat Kohli who is famously known for wearing the number 18 jersey for both India and RCB is currently playing his 18th season of the IPL. He is one of the few players who has played every season of the IPL till date. However fate has not been with the star batter as he is yet to win his first IPL title.