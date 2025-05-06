Virat Kohli's Ex-RCB Teammate AB De Villiers Blasts Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag For Harsh Remarks

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli has truly been unstoppable in this season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and he would dearly hope he can continue his purple patch and take his side to their maiden IPL title. While that would not be easy, Kohli also had criticism this season for his strike-rate.

Legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag had crictised Kohli for his strike-rate this season. Now, Kohli seems to have found support from his dear old friend and ex-colleague AB De Villiers. The former RCB star has come out in support of Kohli after his 62 off 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings .

‘He is Mr. Safety for RCB’

"Virat is always there. He is Mr. Safety for RCB. When he is there, you don't have to fear. Never fear when Virat is near. That is the story. Nothing has ever changed, and what I want to tell all of you media people, I haven't forgotten. I have the brain of an elephant. To all my journalist friends out there, I love you guys. But remember when you said Virat bats too slow, right? Virat is there batting at almost a 200 strike rate last night. Eat that," De Villiers said on his Instagram handle.

RCB on Top of The Tree