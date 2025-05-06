How Delhi Capitals Can Still Make It To IPL 2025 Playoffs? Possible Scenarios Explained

The IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals has been called off due to rain. Due to a wet outfield, match officials decided to abandon the game, and both teams have been awarded one point each. Delhi are now 5th in the points table with 13 points.

Delhi Capitals Dodged A Bullet Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers' hopes of making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs have been dashed as they are officially out of the playoffs race. With four teams already crossing 14 points, they can't reach the IPL playoffs as they would only get to 13 points if they even win all their remaining matches.

Captain Pat Cummins took the charge and dismissed Karun Nair in the very first ball to take control of the game. The Australian then went on to showcase his bowling antics with the new balls and picked up the valuable wickets of Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel with Delhi reeling at 15 for 3. Axar Patel and KL Rahul too didn't contribute much and Capitals looked to be on the brink of a batting collapse.

Tristan Stubbs continued to shine for DC and forged two important partnerships with Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma to help the visitors post 133 runs on the board.

Delhi's last playoff appearance came back in 2021, and they made a good start to their IPL 2025 campaign. But their recent performances haven't been satisfactory and they will now have to push the gas pedal in order to get to the playoffs.

How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For IPL 20265 Playoffs