IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's 'Pointed' Celebration With AB de Villiers After Marcus Stoinis Got Out Goes Viral

Virat Kohli was spotted sharing a huge celebration with AB de Villiers after Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of Marcus Stoinis in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday (June 3). Kohli pointed at De Villiers, who also acknowledged him and they celebrated the dismissal together. (RCB vs PBKS Highlights)

The visuals of the clebration ended up going viral on social media with fans basking in the nostalgia of the moment.

The celebrations continued after the match as both of them shared a warm embrace after the game.

It was a special moment for the two, who had been through heartbreaks together before but who were at long last able to celebrate a title win for a side they have both been associated with.

Kohli's Emotional Reaction to Win

But it was something that clearly meant a lot more to Kohli, who was in tears immediately after the final and had been seen tearing up in the 20th over itself.

And after the match was done, Kohli opened up and elaborated on his emotional reactions.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. Tried to win it every season, gave it everything I can. Never thought this day would come, was overcome with emotion after we won," he said after the match.

Kohli and RCB End IPL Jinx

RCB had been something of an anomaly as far as the IPL is concerned - they were always well-celebrated and supported but had never won a title.

They came close on three occasions - 2009, 2011 and 2016 - but always failed at the final hurdle and thus the phrase ‘ee saala cup namde’ or ‘this year the cup is ours’ became something to mock them with.