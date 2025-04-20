IPL 2025: Who Is Ayush Mhatre? 17-Year-Old Chennai Super Kings Sensation Who Is Making Debut Against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 20th.

During the toss, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni announced on change in their playing eleven, saying that Ayush Mhatre has made it into the first eleven in place of Rahul Tripathi.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction in November, 2024, Mhatre went unsold, as no franchises made a bid for the uncapped player. However, in the middle of the IPL 2025 season, the young batter received his maiden IPL contract from the Super Kings. The 17-year-old was Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement, who will be missing the remainder matches of the ongoing season after suffering an elbow injury.

Who Is Ayush Mhatre?

He also became the youngest player in the history of IPL to represent the Chennai-based franchise. Previously, Abhinav Mukund held the milestone.

The teen batting sensation was born on July 16, 2007, in Maharashtra's Virar. He played his maiden first-class match against Rest of India at the Irani Cup 2024, where he scored 19 runs from 35 balls. The 17-year-old made his debut in List A against Karnataka on December 21, 2024, at Ahmedabad. Ayush scored 78 runs in his debut List A match for Mumbai.

Ayush Mhatre's Stunning Numbers In Domestic Cricket

In recent times, the youngster showcased quality performances for Mumbai in domestic cricket, which helped him earn his place in the cash-rich tournament. During Mumbai's clash against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-2025 on January 5th, the youngster played a 148-run knock. He also scored 181 runs against Nagaland, on December 31st, 2024, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the first-class cricket, Ayush played nine matches and 16 innings, scoring 504 runs at a strike rate of 72.93 and has an average of 31.50. He has two centuries and one fifty in first-class cricket.

On the other hand, in List A, the CSK prodigy played seven matches, scoring 458 runs at a strike rate of 135.50 and has an average of 65.42. He has two centuries and one half-century in List A as well.