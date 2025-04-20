IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Pokes Fun At PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer, RCB Star's Animated Celebration Breaks Internet |Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their 5th away win in IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings . Virat Kohli smashes his 67th 50+ score in IPL to boost RCB's playoff hopes.

Virat Kohli Celebrates In His Unique Style

The 36 year old hit the winning six and celebrated in his usual style in front of PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer. Kohli's passionate celebration aimed at Shreyas Iyer sent social media into a frenzy, and the moment of his celebration has now gone viral. Both Iyer and Virat went on to share a light moment immediately after the match.

RCB Avenged Defeat With A Crushing Win

Coming to the match, RCB bowlers were at their best in Mullanpur and restricted the home side to 157 runs in Mullanpur. Despite a good start by Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, a batting collapse didn't help their cause. Shreyas Iyer failed once again, while Nehal Wadhera also went back in quick succession. Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh did their part, but it wasn't enough for the side.

It was Virat who enthralled the spectators with yet another superlative display. The 36 year old has now scored 322 runs in 8 matches and he will have to be at his best if RCB are to lift their maiden IPL title. Virat controlled the proceedings from the start and smashed 5 fours in the powerplay to provide the bedrock for a solid chase.