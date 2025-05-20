IPL 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Game? Practice Session Washout Leaves Fans Anxious

The IPL 2025 game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals may be washed out. | Image: AP

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League is now in the business end but there is still a bit to be done before the matches for the IPL 2025 playoffs are concerned.

After all, while three teams in Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified, the fourth and final spot is still up for grabs.

The game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21 (Wednesday) is a virtual knockout game for both teams.

However, there is a chance that the game may get washed out as there have been new developments that may halt the game.

Yellow Alert for Mumbai

The Indian Meteorological Department, or IMD for short, has issued a yellow alert for the city over the next four days.

The city is expected to receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rainfall, which does not spell good news for the game.

To make things worse, the pre-game nets session for the Delhi side was cut short by rain but Mumbai's was completed as they had practiced beforehand.

There is rain expected in the midst of the MI vs DC game too and that would leave both teams' playoff hopes dependent on their final group game.

How Mumabi Rain Will Hit Playoff Hopes

As things stand, MI are on 14 points whereas DC are on 13 points. If the game is won by DC, their playoff hopes remain alive and they just need to win their final group game to go through.

If MI win, it will seal their spot and eliminate DC. But if the MI v DC game is washed out and the points split, then it complicates things.