IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Lights Up Hyderabad, SRH Opener Brings Up 2nd IPL Hundred vs Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma has brought up his 2nd IPL century against Delhi Capitals in just 47 balls.
- Cricket
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Abhishek Sharma has stamped his authority once again in IPL 2026 with a statement century against Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Indian opener brought his 2nd IPL hundred in just 47 balls and riding on his monstrous innings, SRH are on their way to a monumental score.
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