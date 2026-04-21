IPL 2026: After GT Win, Huge Will Jacks Boost For Mumbai Indians, English All-rounder Joins MI Camp Ahead Of CSK Game

Riding on Tilak Varma's majestic hundred, the Mumbai Indians recorded their second victory in IPL 2026. The five-time champions thrashed the Gujarat Titans by 99 runs to prove their utter dominance. Just after a day, they beat GT, Mumbai Indians have been boosted by the return of Will Jacks.

Will Jacks Joins MI Camp Ahead Of CSK Clash

The English was seen at a training session at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the blockbuster CSK clash on Thursday. Jacks was in sensational form for England in the T20 World Cup and played a pivotal part in the Three Lions' run to the semifinal. He picked up nine wickets in the proceedings and also chipped in with a useful contribution, including a half-century against Italy.

Jacks' addition will bolster MI's spin department, which also has the likes of Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner, while he can certainly be in contention for an opening slot with Quinton de Kock. The 27-year-old had asked for extra rest following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026. He was retained by MI for this season.

Mumbai have bounced back after four consecutive defeats and will hope to continue the momentum. Tilak Varma stole the show with a 45-ball hundred, and from there, Mumbai didn't look back. He also smashed the joints-fastest century by a MI batter, 18 years after Sanath Jayasuriya's blitz.