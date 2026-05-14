IPL 2026: Amid Hardik Pandya Trade Rumours, Mumbai Indians Set To Have A New Captain vs Punjab Kings

The Mumbai Indians have been officially eliminated from IPL 2026. But the five-time IPL champions will hope for an overturn in their form when they take on Punjab Kings at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Ahead of the match on Thursday, the Mumbai Indians are undergoing a mini captaincy crisis.

Jasprit Bumrah Could Lead Mumbai Indians Against PBKS

Both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are yet to arrive in Dharamshala and as per reports, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a frontrunner to lead MI against Shreyas Iyer's side. Tilak Varma, who has just been announced as the India A captain, is another candidate for the MI captaincy.

Hardik has struggled due to a back spasm since the CSK and hasn't been involved in the last two matches. There have also been rumours going around of a possible trade deal involving the MI captain, but as per Cricbuzz, there hasn't been anything to the chatters.

The Cricbuzz report also stated that tickets were booked for both Hardik and Suryakumar, but they didn't reach the hill city prior to the match. The report also quoted sources privy to the matter that the player hasn't attracted interest from any of the IPL sides.

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Hardik rejoined Mumbai from Gujarat Titans in 2023 but hasn't managed to lead the franchise to their 6th title.