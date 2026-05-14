Three Captains At Risk Of Losing Jobs After Disastrous IPL 2026 Campaign: Report

IPL 2026 has almost reached its penultimate stage as the group phase is nearing an end. At least eight teams are mathematically still in contention for a playoff berth, and things will get clearer after the Punjab Kings face off against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Three IPL captains Could Lose Their Job After IPL 2026

While some teams have enjoyed a rich vein of form, it has not panned out for a few sides. Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders haven't hit the ground running from the start, and as a result, they are on the verge of crashing out of IPL 2026. Only LSG have been officially eliminated among these three teams, but it is just a matter of time before the rest of the two sides get ousted from the competition.

As per a PTI report, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane and Axar Patel are likely to be removed from their captaincy roles after IPL 2026. Both DC and KKR still can make it to the playoffs, but their chances are very slim. Each of the three captains has had their chances for the past two seasons, but they haven't really managed to overturn their fortunes as it stands.

Rishabh Pant Failed To Prove His Leadership Mantle

It has particularly been a very disappointing campaign for Rishabh Pant, who has endured a difficult phase of form. Once regarded as India's preferred choice in the shortest format, Pant's form has faded away with time. After LSG made him the most expensive player ahead of IPL 2025, it has not been translated what the franchise expected from the Indian wicketkeeping star.

Advertisement

Pant could only muster 251 runs in 11 matches, while his leadership skills haven't met the required level. LSG have now failed to secure a playoff berth for two consecutive seasons and it seems Pant has to bear the brunt.