IPL 2026: Amid Injury Concerns, Virat Kohli Hits The Nets, Will He Feature For RCB vs LSG?

IPL 2026: Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, talismanic batter Virat Kohli has resumed training.

During RCB’s fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 12, Kohli played a superb knock, scoring 50 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 131.58. However, in the second innings, he did not take the field and was seen wearing a jacket while sitting on the sidelines.

Speaking at the post-match presentation about Kohli’s possible injury, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said, “I do not know yet, but I think he… I feel that he is okay right now.”

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Virat Kohli Hit The Nets Ahead Of RCB vs LSG Clash

During the practice session, the 37-year-old was seen facing bowlers and throw-down specialists, showing no signs of discomfort while batting in the nets.

At the pre-match press conference, young RCB speedster Rasikh Dar refrained from commenting on Kohli’s suspected injury.

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However, Kohli’s left leg was strapped during RCB’s net session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of their clash against LSG.

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Virat Kohli's Illustrious Numbers In IPL

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the finest cricketers across all formats. In his illustrious career, he has achieved milestones that are difficult to surpass.

The 37-year-old has played 271 matches and 263 innings in the IPL, scoring 8,840 runs at a strike rate of 133.35 and an average of 39.81. He has registered eight centuries and 65 fifties in the cash-rich league.

In the ongoing IPL 2026, Kohli has featured in four matches, scoring 179 runs at a strike rate of 162.72 and an average of 59.66. He has already hammered two half-centuries this season.