Arjun Tendulkar Reveals 'Lack Of Playing Opportunities' Behind Mumbai Indians Exit: 'No One Wants To Sit On The Bench'

Arjun Tendulkar will aim to have a fresh challenge when Lucknow Super Giants start their IPL campaign against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Arjun, who also happens to be the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, joined LSG in a trade deal from the Mumbai Indians just ahead of the IPL auction.

Arjun Tendulkar Spills The Beans On Mumbai Indians Exit

Arjun hasn't played for any other franchise apart from the Mumbai Indians in the IPL so far. The 26-year-old was first grabbed by MI in 2021 for INR 20 lakh, but didn't get to play due to an injury. He made his IPL debut two years later but couldn't nail down a permanent spot in the first team.

Arjun's ability to swing the ball both ways was on offer in IPL 2023, and he will be hoping to reignite his cricket career with a good showing in the current campaign. During an interaction with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, Arjun opened up on why he decided to leave the Mumbai Indians to join Lucknow.

"Who doesn't feel that? No one wants to sit on the bench. But we want to work hard and perform when we get a chance."

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It's Now Or never For Arjun Tendulkar

It remains to be seen whether the southpaw will make his LSG debut against DC on Wednesday; he definitely does carry a baggage of expectations due to his father's legacy. Getting ample playing time would be his priority, which would further guarantee a permanent place in the LSG playing XI.

Rishabh Pant's side didn't really push their boundaries last season and finished 6th. But with a renewed vigour this season, they are ready to fight it out under the tutelage of Justin Langer.