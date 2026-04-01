Pakistan Great's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Validation Sparks Huge Buzz : 'He Will Play For India After IPL 2026'

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has continued to steal the spotlight with his explosive batting style in the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals opener single-handedly thrashed CSK with a 17-ball 52 in Guwahati and his on-field antics once again and if the Royals are to do well in IPL 2026, the 15-year-old will have to play a key role.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Pakistan Star's Validation

Calls have been made to fast-track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the national setup following his rapid rise in recent times. He burst onto the scene in IPL last year and has also gone on to establish his authority, having scored centuries against Australia and South Africa. His record-breaking 175 against England in the final led India to another U19 World Cup title.

Now, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal advocated for his inclusion in the Indian cricket team.

On the YouTube show Gameplan, he said, “In just 8 IPL games, he has been piling records — he already has a hundred. I think in the coming international games for India, he will get a chance after IPL. He will become a young player of the T20 international team. He has proved himself in every place. If he continues to perform, he will definitely get the chance.”

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Vaibhav Sooryavasnhi Lit Up Guawahati With Explosive Innings

There has been chatter of him being a one-season wonder, but the Rajasthan Royals prodigy delivered another standout performance, squashing all the talk. He smashed the second-fastest fifty ever by a Rajasthan Royals batter in IPL history. His explosive 15-ball fifty, coupled with a brisk 75-run stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, propelled RR past CSK’s modest 128-run target, sealing a comfortable eight-wicket triumph.