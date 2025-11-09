IPL 2026 Auction Date Finalised; Event Planned To Take Place In India In Mid-December: Report

The road to the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin with the auction, which is confirmed to take place this year. The 19th edition of the cash-rich franchise cricket tournament will take place in just a few months, and anticipation is amping up.

The date has also been finalised for the auction, and it is scheduled to take place in mid-December.

Rumours and speculations of trade deals and players seeking to enter the talent pool for the mini auction have started to heat up.

The deadline for the retention of players has also been set, and the team management is in a race against time to figure things out.

Advertisement

IPL 2026 Auction Date Has Been Reportedly Confirmed

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be packed with anticipation, thrill and excitement. IPL franchises will aim to bring home the glorious title and establish their authority in the league.

The IPL excitement will begin from the mini auction, which will take place on December 15, 2025, according to TOI.

Advertisement

The mini auction for the IPL 2026 season will take place in India, unlike the last time, when the 2025 mega auction took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Defending champions RCB made history after securing the title in the 2025 Final, and they would look to defend it successfully. Rajat Patidar made history after winning the title in his first year as the IPL captain.

Before IPL, The Mega Auction For WPL 2026 Is Set To Take Centre-Stage

Ahead of the IPL mini auction, the stage has been set for the mega auction for the WPL 2026 season. All five franchises have undergone an extensive overhaul, and several talents have been released to the talent pool after the teams unveiled their retention list.

After the WPL teams announced their retention list, all eyes would be on the mega auction for the 2026 season. It will take place on Thursday, November 27.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions, having defeated the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. They are one of the most successful sides after winning the title twice.RCB-W have won it once.