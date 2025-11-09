South Africa A Edge India A To Secure Five-Wicket Triumph Despite Dhruv Jurel's Fighting Century; Senior Bowlers Bite The Dust

India's Dhruv Jurel celebrates his half-century during Day 3 of the 4th Test match against England, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi | Image: ANI

South Africa A has secured a clinical finish over India A in the unofficial two-match series at the BCCI COE in Bengaluru. After a setback in the earlier competition, the Proteas Men pushed back stronger than ever against India's frontline bowling line-up to clinch a five-wicket win over the Men in Blue's A side.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has pushed his case to be a part of the India vs South Africa Tests with clinical knocks against the Proteas A. The wicketkeeper-batter's knocks will help in strengthening his case to be a part of the Indian Test setup.

Dhruv Jurel Impresses With Centuries In Both Innings For India A

Indian Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has put up a resounding knock in both innings for India A. He started with an unbeaten 175-ball 132, picking up 12 boundaries and four sixes. He was the sole shining star during India A's wayward batting performance in the first innings.

Jurel delivered another brilliant knock in the second innings for India A, scoring 127 runs off 170 balls. India's middle-order brilliance was on display, with the swashbuckling Rishabh Pant scoring a 54-ball 65 and Harsh Dubey contributing with 84 runs off 116 balls.

India A eventually declared their innings at 383/7d in 89.2 overs, setting a 417-run target for South Africa A.

South Africa A Chase Down The Target With Sheer Brilliance

South Africa A put up a brilliant showcase with the bat. Most of the batters had a great outing, especially the top order batters who set the tone with their solid display of intent.

Openers Jordan Hermann scored 91, while Lesego Senokwane and Zubayr Hamza scored 77 runs each. Temba Bavuma was also in action, putting up 59 runs. Captain Marques Ackerman scored 24 runs, while the unbeaten Connor Esterhuizen and Tiaan van Vuuren contributed with 52 and 20 runs, respectively.

Prasidh Krishna was the sole positive in India A's bowling up after picking two for 49 in 15 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were particularly expensive with their spells as they picked just a wicket each. Harsh Dubey also clinched a wicket.