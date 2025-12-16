Updated 16 December 2025 at 14:37 IST
IPL 2026 Auction: Here's Kolkata Knight Riders' Full Players List, Squad For 19th Edition Of Indian Premier League
Here is the full players list of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026 after the conclusion of the mini auction in Abu Dhabi.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane in action | Image: ANI
IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders enter the IPL 2026 auction with the highest amount of purse. KKR will have 64.3 crore money and will have 13 slots to fill, including six foreign players in their ranks.
They released the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson while Andre Russell retired from the IPL and has gone on to join Abhishek Nayar's coaching staff.
KKR IPL 2026 Full Squad
Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, *Rovman Powell, *Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 16 December 2025 at 14:37 IST