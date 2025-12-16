Updated 16 December 2025 at 15:12 IST
IPL 2026 Auction: Here's Mumbai Indians' Full Players List, Squad For 19th Edition Of Indian Premier League
Here is the full players list of the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026 after the conclusion of the mini auction in Abu Dhabi.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Rohit Sharma in action for Mumbai Indians | Image: AP
The Mumbai Indians will enter the IPL 2026 auction with the least amount of money in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The five-time IPL champions will have five slots to fill including a foreign player.
MI retained the heavyweights with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya.
Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Full List
*Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, *Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande (T), *Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, *Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur (T), *Sherfane Rutherford (T), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, *Trent Boult, *Will Jacks.
Advertisement
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 16 December 2025 at 15:12 IST