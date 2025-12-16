Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2026 Auction: Here's Gujarat Titans' Full Players List, Squad For Nineteenth Edition Of Indian Premier League

Updated 16 December 2025 at 15:52 IST

IPL 2026 Auction: Here's Gujarat Titans' Full Players List, Squad For Nineteenth Edition Of Indian Premier League

Gujarat Titans enter the IPL 2026 auction with INR 12.9 crore & five slots to fill, focusing on middle-order reinforcements while retaining a strong core featuring Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, & Rashid Khan.

Pavitra Shome
Follow : Google News Icon  
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore and teammates celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match, at Arun Jaitley Stadium | Image: ANI

The Gujarat Titans march into the IPL 2026 auction at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi with INR 12.9 Crore remaining in their purse. The one-time IPL champions have five slots to fill, including overseas cricketers. The Titans have a very settled top-order, but what they require is a reinforced middle-order that helps maintain the balance for the team. 

The Titans have a solid foundation, with proper batting firepower and smart bowling depth. They will focus on role-specific cricketers who will help bring some consistency in the upcoming season.

Gujarat Titans' Retained Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips.

Gujarat Titans' Picks In the IPL 2026 Auction

More To Follow…

Advertisement

Published By : Pavitra Shome

Published On: 16 December 2025 at 15:52 IST