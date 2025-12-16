Updated 16 December 2025 at 15:52 IST
IPL 2026 Auction: Here's Gujarat Titans' Full Players List, Squad For Nineteenth Edition Of Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans enter the IPL 2026 auction with INR 12.9 crore & five slots to fill, focusing on middle-order reinforcements while retaining a strong core featuring Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, & Rashid Khan.
The Gujarat Titans march into the IPL 2026 auction at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi with INR 12.9 Crore remaining in their purse. The one-time IPL champions have five slots to fill, including overseas cricketers. The Titans have a very settled top-order, but what they require is a reinforced middle-order that helps maintain the balance for the team.
The Titans have a solid foundation, with proper batting firepower and smart bowling depth. They will focus on role-specific cricketers who will help bring some consistency in the upcoming season.
Gujarat Titans' Retained Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips.
Gujarat Titans' Picks In the IPL 2026 Auction
More To Follow…
