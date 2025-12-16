Updated 16 December 2025 at 19:03 IST
IPL 2026 Auction: Kumble Outlines The Ideal Role For Cameron Green As Latter Joins KKR For Record INR 25.2 Crore
Anil Kumble suggests KKR use Cameron Green as an opener or at No.3, with Sunil Narine dropping lower, noting KKR already have strong finishers like Rinku Singh after the all-rounder's ₹25.2 Cr auction signing.
Former India cricketer Anil Kumble wants Cameron Green to perform in a top-order role, preferably as an opener. The ex-cricketer said that the KKR already has a decent line-up in terms of a finisher.
The Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank to secure Cameron Green for a whopping INR 25.20 crore following an intense bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings. The Australian all-rounder was a preferred pick among franchises, but the three-time IPL champions emerged as the leading bidder.
Where Should Cameron Green Play? Anil Kumble Answers
Anil Kumble wants the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to pit Cameron Green in the top order as an opener or a number three batter in the playing XI. Green's position will depend on where captain Ajinkya Rahane bats.
The former India bowler further added that Sunil Narine could drop down the order and bat in either number six or seven, acting as a floater option.
“I would like to see him play the opening slot for KKR. I think, in terms of a finisher, KKR already have a decent line-up. They have Rinku Singh, for instance. I don’t think they utilised their resources well last season. If you compare it to the season when they won the trophy, it was a similar kind of line-up.
"I would rather see him at the top of the order, either opening or at No. 3, depending on where Ajinkya Rahane wants to bat. Sunil Narine could drop down to No. 6 or No. 7 or even act as a floater," Anil Kumble said at the Match Centre Live Auction 2026 in JioStar.
KKR Make Heavy Splurges In IPL 2026 Auction
KKR continued their big-money purchases in the IPL 2026 auction to fill up its fast-bowling unit. The three-time IPL title winners secured Matheesha Pathirana for a whopping INR 18 crore. He could be their frontline fast bowler in the 2026 season.
KKR continued their splurge on overseas bowlers by securing left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman for INR 9.2 crore.
Additionally, Kolkata Knight Riders picked up top-order batter Finn Allen for his base price of INR 2 crore and uncapped player Tejasvi Singh for INR 3 crore as their top picks in the auction.
