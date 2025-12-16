IPL 2026 Auction: Kumble Outlines The Ideal Role For Cameron Green As Latter Joins KKR For Record INR 25.2 Crore

Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot during the 1st ODI match against India at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali | Image: ANI

Former India cricketer Anil Kumble wants Cameron Green to perform in a top-order role, preferably as an opener. The ex-cricketer said that the KKR already has a decent line-up in terms of a finisher.

The Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank to secure Cameron Green for a whopping INR 25.20 crore following an intense bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings. The Australian all-rounder was a preferred pick among franchises, but the three-time IPL champions emerged as the leading bidder.

Where Should Cameron Green Play? Anil Kumble Answers

Anil Kumble wants the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to pit Cameron Green in the top order as an opener or a number three batter in the playing XI. Green's position will depend on where captain Ajinkya Rahane bats.

The former India bowler further added that Sunil Narine could drop down the order and bat in either number six or seven, acting as a floater option.

“I would like to see him play the opening slot for KKR. I think, in terms of a finisher, KKR already have a decent line-up. They have Rinku Singh, for instance. I don’t think they utilised their resources well last season. If you compare it to the season when they won the trophy, it was a similar kind of line-up.

"I would rather see him at the top of the order, either opening or at No. 3, depending on where Ajinkya Rahane wants to bat. Sunil Narine could drop down to No. 6 or No. 7 or even act as a floater," Anil Kumble said at the Match Centre Live Auction 2026 in JioStar.

KKR Make Heavy Splurges In IPL 2026 Auction

KKR continued their big-money purchases in the IPL 2026 auction to fill up its fast-bowling unit. The three-time IPL title winners secured Matheesha Pathirana for a whopping INR 18 crore. He could be their frontline fast bowler in the 2026 season.

KKR continued their splurge on overseas bowlers by securing left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman for INR 9.2 crore.