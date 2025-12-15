IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Indian Premier League Mini Auction Live In India?

The road to the Indian Premier League 2026 season kicks off with the IPL auction in the UAE. It will be a high-stakes battle among the franchises that will engage in bidding wars to get their preferred players and fine-tune their squads for the 20-26 season.

This year, a total of 350 players have been shortlisted from over 1000 registrations, with 240 Indian stars and 110 overseas cricketers making it to the auction pool. Notably, 224 Indian uncapped and ten overseas uncapped stars will go under the hammer.

Road To IPL 2026 Season All Set To Kick Off With Mini Auction In Dubai

The competition will be tight, as there are only 77 slots to be filled across the ten participating sides. This year, the Kolkata Knight Riders will enter as the team with the highest purse value (INR 64.3 Cr.), with head coach Abhishek Nayar looking to rebuild the side.

The three-time IPL champs could face stiff competition from the Chennai Super Kings, who have INR 43.4 Crore remaining.

This year's format will be a mini auction, with all ten teams receiving the opportunity to bid for the players. Purse management will be the key strategy this year. Players have been split into their respective positions (batters, bowlers, all-rounders, wicketkeepers), and the highest bidder will secure the players' services.

Unlike last year, no Right To Match (RTM) card is made available, as it is a privilege which only features in the mega auctions

IPL 2026 Mini Auction Live Streaming: Check Out All The Details

IPL Auction 2026: Remaining Purse Value And Available Slots Of All Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: INR 64.3 crore – 13 Remaining Spots

Chennai Super Kings: INR 43.4 crore – 09 Remaining Spots

Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 25.5 crore – 10 Remaining Spots

Lucknow Super Giants: INR 22.95 crore – 06 Remaining Spots

Delhi Capitals: INR 21.8 crore – 0 Remaining Spots

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: INR 16.4 crore – 08 Remaining Spots

Rajasthan Royals: INR 16.05 crore – 09 Remaining Spots

Gujarat Titans: INR 12.9 crore – 05 Remaining Spots

Punjab Kings: INR 11.5 crore – 04 Remaining Spots

Mumbai Indians: INR 2.75 crore – 05 Remaining Spots

When will the IPL 2026 Auction be played?

The IPL 2026 Auction will take place on Tuesday, December 16, 2025

The IPL 2026 Auction will start at 02:00 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2026 Auction be played?

The IPL 2026 Auction will be played at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 Auction?

The IPL 2026 Auction will be live telecast by the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the IPL 2026 Auction in India?