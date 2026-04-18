IPL 2026: Cameron Green Injured? Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Big Reason Why KKR All-Rounder Didn’t Bowl Against GT

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) kept Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winless after sealing a five-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, April 17.

GT skipper Shubman Gill was named Player of the Match following his 86-run knock off 50 balls at a strike rate of 172.00. Gill struck eight fours and four sixes during his stay at the crease.

For the Knight Riders, all-rounder Cameron Green played a standout innings, scoring 79 runs from 55 balls at a strike rate of 143.6. The Australian hit seven fours and four sixes in the first innings. However, Green did not come out to bowl in the second innings, which created tension among KKR fans.

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Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Why Green Didn't Bowl Vs GT

Speaking at the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane cleared the air and revealed why the Australian all-rounder did not bowl. Rahane confirmed that Green was struggling with cramps, which kept him in and out of the field and ruled him out of bowling duties at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“He was actually struggling with cramps. That’s the reason he was in and out on the field as well. So that’s the reason he didn’t bowl,” Rahane said.

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Did Cameron Green Live Up to His Record-Breaking Price?

During the mini-auction before IPL 2026, KKR roped in Green for a whopping Rs. 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. After a sluggish start to the season, he finally shone against the Gujarat-based franchise.

In the first few matches of IPL 2026, the 26-year-old all-rounder refrained from bowling to manage a lower back issue and is gradually building up his bowling workload.

Across his IPL career, Green has played 35 matches and 34 innings, scoring 842 runs at a strike rate of 151.9 and an average of 38.27. He has registered one century and three fifties. With the ball, he has claimed 17 wickets in 31 innings.

Currently, KKR sit at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings with just one point and a net run rate of -1.149.