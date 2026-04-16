IPL 2026: CSK Suffer Yet Another Injury Setback, Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

Just when things have started to turn in Chennai Super Kings' favour, the five-time IPL champions have suffered a major jolt. CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a quadriceps injury, the IPL side has confirmed. CSK are already without Nathan Ellis and MS Dhoni, and Khaleel's absence has further deepened their crisis.

Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

CSK haven't named a replacement yet, and their current momentum will definitely hit a roadblock. An official statement read, "Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR.

“Wishing Khaleel a speedy recovery.”

The humid conditions in Chennai might have taken a toll on Khaleel, who had pulled himself up a number of times. The left-arm pacer then couldn't complete his bowling run-up and had to leave the field with Gurjapneet Singh completing his over.

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CSK already named Spencer Johnson as Nathan Ellis' replacement, but the left-arm quick hasn't joined the squad yet.

MS Dhoni Nearing CSK Return vs SRH

MS Dhoni hasn't featured for CSK yet as the veteran wicket-keeper has been struggling due to a calf strain. Despite having extensive batting sessions in the nets, the 44-year-old seems not to have the required fitness to play a 40- over match as it stands.

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But after the KKR match, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming provided a positive update on Dhoni's return to the CSK team. “MS Dhoni is now 100% fit and is practising at full intensity. We are hoping to have him back in the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.”