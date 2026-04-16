WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heartwarming Act in RR Team Bus Should End The 'Age' Controversy; Video Goes Viral
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has set the ongoing season of the IPL on fire, but while he is winning hearts with his bat, he is also doing something similar off-the-field.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has set the ongoing season of the IPL on fire. But while he is winning hearts with his bat, he is also doing something similar off-the-field. Vaibhav was recently spotted making weird gestures while in the Rajasthan Royals team bus. Vaibhav was making a combo of arrow and pistol like a kid would.
Over the years, Vaibhav's age has come under the scanner as some reckon he is not 15. But after his latest act, fans are convinced of his age and that he is 15 and not more. The clip of the act was shared by RR on their official social media handles and has since gone viral. Here is the video.
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For the unversed, Vaibhav has been included in the 35-member list of T20 specialists who were shortlisted for the tour but his selection remains uncertain due to team combination. In fact, if Vaibhav goes on to actually make his Team India debut at the age of only 15, then he will break legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. Tendulkar played his first match for the nation at the age of 16 years and 205 days.
Experts also reckon it is the right time to get him in the T20I side.
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Vaibhav Changing Cricket Forever?
Certainly, he is. Vaibhav is playing cricket like no one has ever done. He is one of a kind, even former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh praised his bat swing and claimed that even he was not as good with the speed of his bat swing. Vaibhav holds the record for the second-fastest century in the history of the IPL. Ahead of the tournament, he admitted that he is now aiming to edge the highest individual score in IPL, which belongs to Chris Gayle.