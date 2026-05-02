IPL 2026: DC Star KL Rahul Joins Elite List Featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma With Match-Winning Knock Against RR

IPL 2026: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a commanding victory over Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 1.

DC opener KL Rahul was named Player of the Match following his match-winning knock of 75 runs from 40 balls at a strike rate of 187.50. Rahul struck six fours and five sixes during his stay at the crease.

KL Rahul Etches Elusive Milestone In IPL History

With his batting heroics, KL Rahul joined an elite list of Indians with the most Player of the Match awards in the IPL, alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

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The Delhi Capitals opener also equalled Ravindra Jadeja in the tally of players with the most Player of the Match awards in IPL history. Both Jadeja and Rahul have 17 awards each.

Rohit Sharma tops the chart with 21 awards, while Virat Kohli holds second place with 20. MS Dhoni is third with 18 awards.

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Rahul’s magnificent knock against the Rajasthan-based franchise also made him the highest run-scorer of IPL 2026, earning him the Orange Cap. The DC wicketkeeper-batter has played nine matches this season, scoring 433 runs at a strike rate of 185.84 and an average of 54.12.

DC secured Rahul’s services for a whopping Rs. 14 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

KL Rahul's Numbers In IPL

The 34-year-old has featured in 154 matches and 145 innings in his IPL career, amassing 5,655 runs at a strike rate of 138.87 and an average of 46.73. He has registered six centuries and 43 half-centuries in the cash-rich league so far.

With this victory, Delhi Capitals occupy sixth place in the IPL 2026 standings with eight points and a net run rate of -0.895. DC have played nine matches, winning four and losing five.