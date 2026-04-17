IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Name Connor Esterhuizen As Tom Banton Replacement

Gujarat Titans have announced South African wicket-keeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen as a replacement for Tom Banton for the remainder of IPL 2026. Banton has already been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a finger injury.

This happens to be Esterhuizen's maiden stint in IPL and the 24-year-old has been roped in at his base price of INR 75 lakhs. Esterhuizen has featured for Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town in the SA20 while he also represented Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20.

An official statement from IPL confirmed the development. "Gujarat Titans (GT) have signed Connor Esterhuizen as a replacement for Tom Banton, who has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 owing to a finger injury. Esterhuizen, a wicketkeeper-batter, recently made his international debut for South Africa against New Zealand in a five-match T20I series last month. He made an impressive start, winning two Player of the Match awards and was also named Player of the Series, helping his team clinch the series 3-2 after being 2-1 down.

“This will be the 24-year-old’s first stint in the IPL. He will join GT at his base price of INR 75 Lakh.”

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Gujarat Titans will take on KKR in an IPL 2026 match on Friday in Ahmedabad.

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