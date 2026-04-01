IPL 2026: Hilarious 'April Fool's' Prank At Eden Gardens Sets Social Media Alight Ahead Of KKR vs SRH, Video Goes Viral

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will be adamant to return to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first home game of IPL 2026 on Thursday. Despite posting a 200+ total on their first match against the Mumbai Indians, KKR bowlers' inability to capitalise on the situation paid a heavy price for them. The IPL 2024 champions invested heavily to acquire some of the biggest names at the IPL auction, and they need to hit the ground running as soon as possible.

April Fool Prank At KKR Camp Lightens Mood At Eden Gardens

We often see players get involved in various kinds of activities to lighten up the mood at the camp. Cricket is a very intense sport, and players certainly need to indulge in some fun activities that provide fuel to keep the energy up. Ahead of the SRH game, KKR management played a playful “April Fool” prank with the players and support staff.

In a video posted on social media, KKR players were asked to open a box and some of them were surprised to see a spider coming out of it. Even KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar and bowling coach Tim Southee weren't spared. Only Varun Chakaravarthy didn't look bothered while mentor Dwayne Bravo didn't open the box.

Will Cameron Green Bowl Against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

There has been confusion regarding Cameron Green's all-round capacity. KKR splashed a whopping 25.2 crore on the Australian all-rounder, but a silent feud between KKR and Cricket Australia seems to be building behind the scenes regarding Green's inability to bowl. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane's comment in the post-match press conference created a stir as he reiterated that it was Cricket Australia who mandated Green not to bowl due to a back issue.

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With the likes of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep already ruled out, Green's bowling quota could make a key difference in the near future.

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