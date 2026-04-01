IPL 2026: KKR's Cryptic Post Ignites Hope For Cameron Green's Return To Bowling Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to put behind their miserable IPL 2026 start when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. This is the first of the three consecutive home games they will be playing, starting on Thursday. The loss to the Mumbai Indians pointed out some loopholes and Ajinkya Rahane and Co. will be hoping to address their concerns on home turf.

Will Cameron Green Bowl Against SRH?

Cameron Green's inability to bowl against the Mumbai Indians sparked a huge debate. The 25.2 crore buy didn't even bowl a single ball, which led to various theories. Later, Ajinkya Rahane threw Cricket Australia under the bus indicating that they might have been involved in the decision-making. Cricket Australia later issued a statement insisting Green has been advised not to bowl owing to a lower back issue.

But KKR have now posted a video of Cameron Green bowling in the nets, which has offered some optimism going into the SRH game.

With the likes of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep already ruled out, Green's return to bowling would be a massive boost for Kolkata.

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Cameron Green Will Play An Important Role For KKR

Despite posting 200+ runs on the board, the KKR bowling lineup failed to put pressure on the Mumbai Indians openers. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton's sensational opening partnership took the game away from the visitors. Green was listed as a specialist batter on the auction list, but later he clarified that it was a mistake from his entourage.

With the recent nature of the Eden Gardens surface, it should help Green to display his bowling antics. His height helps him to generate enough bounce and hit the deck hard. Should Green receive a green signal for bowling, it would offer KKR a lot of flexibility in terms of selecting their starting XI as it stands.