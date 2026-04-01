IPL 2026: Injury Woes Hit Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brydon Carse Likely To Miss KKR Clash In Kolkata

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have suffered a major injury blow ahead of their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Hyderabad will face Kolkata at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 2.

Brydon Carse Sustains Hand Injury Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season Opener

According to a report by Cricbuzz, SRH all-rounder Brydon Carse is unlikely to feature in the fixture. The report stated that Carse sustained a hand injury during practice and has not yet recovered.

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In the previous IPL 2025 season, Carse was part of the Hyderabad-based franchise but failed to play a single match due to injury. Ahead of IPL 2026, Carse was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 1 crore.

During SRH’s clash against RCB in the IPL 2026 season opener, Carse missed the game due to a hand injury. As of now, the 30-year-old bowling all-rounder is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich league.

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SRH Bowling Attack In Trouble During IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack has taken a hit with both Pat Cummins and Carse missing the first few matches of IPL 2026. As a result, England’s David Payne and Sri Lanka’s Eshan Malinga will lead SRH’s bowling unit.

In T20Is, Carse has played 14 matches and bowled in 13 innings, claiming 20 wickets at an economy rate of 9.22 and a bowling average of 20.60.

On the other hand, the bowling all-rounder has featured in 88 T20 matches and 78 innings overall, taking 58 wickets at an economy rate of 9.09 and a bowling average of 35.48.

In addition to his bowling, Carse has also contributed with the bat, scoring 792 runs from 64 innings in T20s.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor start to the 2026 IPL season, suffering a humiliating six-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28.