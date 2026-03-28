LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Spotlight on Kohli on Opening Night!
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: In what promises to be a cracker of a night at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Virat Kohli will face-off against young Abhishek Sharma.
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LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: In what promises to be a cracker of a night at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Virat Kohli will face-off against young Abhishek Sharma. There is little to no doubt that the stadium would be packed to the rafters as the cricketing madness begins.
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LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: In what promises to be a cracker of a night at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Virat Kohli will face-off against young Abhishek Sharma. There is little to no doubt that the stadium would be packed to the rafters as the cricketing madness begins. Stay hooked to this space for all the live updates.
28 March 2026 at 09:54 IST
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Packed House at Chinnaswamy
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: There is hardly any doubt that the Chinnaswamy would be full house for the opening night. The RCB fans would certainly turn up to cheer for their heroes tonight.
28 March 2026 at 09:52 IST
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Can Kohli Get a Hundred?
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Kohli is certainly capable of getting a hundred on the opening night. If he does that, RCB should be in the driver's seat in the game.
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28 March 2026 at 09:33 IST
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Spotlight on Kohli
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: It goes without saying that the spotlight would be on Kohli as it always is. He is the big player for the home side and they would hope he fires on the opening night itself.
28 March 2026 at 09:32 IST
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: 2016 Memories
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Who can forget the 2016 final when the two teams met. On that night, the Orange Army came up on top. Today would be an all new game and hence it is difficult to predict.
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28 March 2026 at 09:28 IST
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Curtain-Raiser Beckons
LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: First day, first show! Hello and welcome to the live updates of the upcoming clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 28 March 2026 at 09:31 IST