LIVE BUZZ | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Spotlight on Kohli on Opening Night!

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 | Image: ANI

LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: In what promises to be a cracker of a night at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Virat Kohli will face-off against young Abhishek Sharma. There is little to no doubt that the stadium would be packed to the rafters as the cricketing madness begins.

LIVE | IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: In what promises to be a cracker of a night at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Virat Kohli will face-off against young Abhishek Sharma. There is little to no doubt that the stadium would be packed to the rafters as the cricketing madness begins. Stay hooked to this space for all the live updates.