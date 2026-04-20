IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Get Much-Needed Josh Inglis Boost, Aussie Batter Set To Join LSG Amid Ongoing Struggle

IPL 2026: Star Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is likely to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 4.

Josh Inglis Expected To Join LSG Camp Before May 4

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Aussie batter will join the LSG camp before May 4 and will be available for their game against the Mumbai-based franchise.

The 31-year-old missed the first few matches of IPL 2026 due to his wedding, which took place on April 18. He is expected to remain in Australia for a few more weeks before traveling to India.

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Josh Inglis represented Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, scoring 278 runs at a strike rate of 162.57. Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the Kings released him from their squad. The Super Giants later roped him in for a whopping ₹8.6 crore, despite his confirmed partial unavailability for the season.

If Inglis joins the Lucknow-based franchise on May 4, he will be able to feature in six league matches.

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In his IPL career so far, the 31-year-old has played 11 matches, scoring 278 runs at a strike rate of 162.57 and an average of 30.88.

Earlier last week, South African pacer Anrich Nortje left the Lucknow Super Giants camp, though the reason remains unconfirmed. In IPL 2026, Nortje featured in just one match and went wicketless.

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Currently, the Super Giants sit in eighth place on the IPL 2026 points table with four points and a net run rate of -1.173. They have played six matches so far, winning two and losing four.