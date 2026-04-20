Punjab Kings Prodigy Priyansh Arya Earns Praise After Heroic Knock Vs LSG In IPL 2026: 'This Is Not A Short-Term Phase Of Form'

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) clinched a commanding 54-run win over Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 19.

Priyansh Arya stole the spotlight after playing a fearless innings, scoring 93 runs off just 37 balls at a strike rate of 251.35. The young sensation smashed 4 fours and 9 sixes during his stay at the crease.

Arya’s batting heroics powered Punjab Kings to a mammoth total of 254/7 in the first innings. In response, LSG struggled against the PBKS bowling attack and failed to chase down the target.

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Priyansh Arya Garners High Praise After Batting Heroics

Speaking on Star Sports, former England cricketer Eoin Morgan heaped praise on Arya, saying the fiery knock reflected the youngster’s “clear and confident mindset.” He emphasized that Arya’s performance was not just a short-term purple patch.

“It reflects a clear and confident mindset. He comes across as a transparent thinker who is making the most of his opportunities over time. This is not a short-term phase of form; it’s part of a larger plan by Punjab Kings and Ricky Ponting, with a defined template in place. Priyansh Arya is undoubtedly a key component of that structure,” Morgan said.

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Priyansh Arya's Illustrious Numbers In IPL

Priyansh Arya made his IPL debut in the 2025 season. Since then, the 24-year-old has played 22 matches, scoring 686 runs at a strike rate of 196.00 and an average of 31.18. His tally includes one century and four half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

Punjab Kings remain the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026. The franchise currently sits at the top of the table with 11 points and a net run rate of +1.420.