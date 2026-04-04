IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Offers Positive Fitness Update, Will KKR Fast Bowler Arrive Ahead Of PBKS Clash?

IPL 2026: Two losses in two IPL matches have pushed the Kolkata Knight Riders to the brink. KKR's IPL 2026 preparation suffered a number of jolts after the likes of Akash Deep and Harshit Rana were ruled out of the tournament. The IPL 2024 champions have looked very mediocre in the last two matches, but could be set for a huge boost.

Matheesha Pathirana Offers Positive Injury Update

Matheesha Pathirana hasn't joined the KKR camp after being picked up for a whopping 18 crore at the auction. The Sri Lankan fast bowler is currently recuperating from a calf injury he sustained during the 2026 T20 World Cup, and since then hasn't played a competitive game.

But the 23-year-old has now reposted a story in which he is seen bowling in full throttle at the nets. This could be a major boost for KKR, which is very keen to unleash the fast bowler in IPL 2026. But Sri Lanka Cricket has now mandated a fitness test in order to receive a No Objection certificate for IPL.

Cameron Green Raised A Massive Concern For KKR

There has also been major confusion regarding Cameron Green's role. KKR splashed a whopping 25.2 crore on the Australia all-rounder at the auction. But Green didn't bowl in the first match, and it sparked a major concern, raising a doubt over his ability.

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Later, Cricket Australia issued a statement stating Green has been asked not to bowl for a few days owing to a lower back injury. Green only played as a batter in the defeat against SRH, but later, head coach Abhishek Nayar clarified that they roped in Green keeping in mind the long-term prospect.

Also Read: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Defends Sanju Samson Despite Poor Outing Against Punjab Kings In IPL 2026