CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Defends Sanju Samson Despite Poor Outing Against Punjab Kings In IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming expressed confidence in opener Sanju Samson despite his lean patch in the first two matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The Super Kings suffered a five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the seventh match of IPL 2026 at Chepauk on Friday, April 3.

All eyes were on Samson as he made his debut at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in the yellow jersey. However, the 31-year-old produced a sluggish knock in front of the home crowd, scoring just seven runs off seven balls at a strike rate of 100.00, with a solitary boundary. He was dismissed on the sixth delivery of the second over by Xavier Bartlett.

As per CricViz, Samson has played six IPL matches at Chepauk, scoring 66 runs at an average of 11.0 and a strike rate of 100. The right-handed batter's average at Chepauk is also his lowest at any IPL venue.

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Stephen Fleming Backs Sanju Samson Following Poor Show

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Fleming backed Samson, insisting that two innings do not “define an area of concern.” The coach added that Samson will not score every time but remains in good form.

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“He is not going to score every time. It’s T20 cricket, and he just nicked one today. But he is in good form. He is training well. And when he gets going, he is often a match-winner. So, two innings don’t define an area of concern,” Fleming told reporters.

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In CSK’s opening match of IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Samson also failed to impress against his former side, managing only six runs off seven balls at a strike rate of 85.71, with a single boundary.

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Across his IPL career, Samson has played 179 matches and 174 innings, amassing 4,717 runs at a strike rate of 138.85 and an average of 30.62.