IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule: RCB vs GT Qualifier, SRH vs RR Eliminator - Timings, Dates, Format And All You Need to Know

IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule: After weeks of grueling competition, we now know who the final four teams are and who takes on who. There is no doubt that it is a cracking line-up featuring Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals.

IPL Playoffs teams qualified

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points)

Gujarat Titans (18)

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SunRisers Hyderabad (18)

Rajasthan Royals (16)

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The 2026 format will not be any different from other seasons as IPL doesn’t follow the semifinal system used in ICC events. Instead, the top two teams play Qualifier 1, with the winner going straight to the final. The loser gets another shot in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator, played between 3rd and 4th. The winner of Qualifier 2 then meets the Qualifier 1 winner in the final. It is clear and fair that the format ensures that the top two teams get rewarded for their consistency in the league phase.

IPL Playoffs Schedule, Dates, Timings

Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT, Dharamsala on May 26

Eliminator: SRH vs RR, New Chandigarh on May 27

Qualifier 2: SRH/RR vs RCB/GT, New Chandigarh on May 29

Final: RCB/GT vs TBD, Ahmedabad on May 31

All matches start at 7:30 PM IST

It would be interesting to see if RCB can win consecutive titles or not. They have been consistent throughout the group stage and now it will be about peaking at the right time. Can they do it as they take on arguably the best side of the tournament in Gujarat Titans? The best thing for RCB and the Titans is that they will get two shots at the cherry and that gives both the sides a big advantage.