IPL 2026, RCB vs GT: Will Phil Salt Feature In Qualifier 1 For Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

IPL 2026: Anticipation has started to build as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL Qualifier at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The winner of the match will get a direct entry to the IPL 2026 final, while the losing teams will have another chance in Qualifier 2.

Will Phil Salt Feature For RCB In Qualifier 1?

Phil Salt played a pivotal role on RCB's road to the coveted IPL title last year and he was rewarded for his display with a retention in IPL 2026. The RCB opener hasn't been involved since he sustained an injury during the Delhi Capitals clash on April 18. The English opener returned to his country in order to recuperate from the injury and now an update has emerged ahead of the crucial RCB vs GT clash on Tuesday.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar has confirmed Phil Salt is available for the game, but a call will be taken by the management. He told reporters, “Salt is fit. He is under observation from the doctor. He has been participating in a few drills but we haven’t decided on our playing eleven yet. We will look at the wicket and decide."

RCB lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs, but despite that, they managed to finish at the top of the table.

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