RCB vs GT, Dharamshala Weather Update: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport During IPL 2026 Qualifier 1?

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will hope to secure a spot in the final when they take on the Gujarat Titans in IPL Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala Stadium. Despite a huge loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB finished at the top of the table and they even became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Dharamshala Weather Update For IPL Qualifier 1

RCB won nine out of 14 matches in IPL 2026, and they started the tournament from where they left off in IPL 2025. The defending champions have looked more sharpened this time, and they will be very eager to defend their IPL title. Virat Kohli's side already travelled to Dharamshala much before the match, but will rain interrupt the proceedings on Tuesday?

The weather in Dharamshala is expected to remain cool with the temperature set to hover between 20 and 26 degrees on Tuesday. The Himachal Pradesh hill station could witness a brief spell of rain between 5-6 PM, but chances of precipitation during the game are highly unlikely.

Image: Accuweather

Cloud cover could assist the fast bowlers, as the HPCA Stadium surface tends to offer pace and bounce.

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RCB Will Pose A Great Challenge To GT

The RCB batting unit has been led by Virat Kohli, while Phil Salt has also contributed to the occasion very aggressively. The likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, and Tim David have also chipped in with handy contributions, while captain Rajat Patidar has been ever-present. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have enjoyed fine spells and they will have a bigger responsibility to fill.

Gujarat Titans also boast a strong batting core with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler filling in the top three. The bowling department is also in safe hands with both Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj aiming to put RCB in a spot of bother on Tuesday.