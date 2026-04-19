IPL 2026: MI Star Rohit Sharma Back In Nets Ahead Of GT Clash Despite Injury Concerns - WATCH

IPL 2026: Amid injury concerns, star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma has resumed training in the nets ahead of their upcoming clash against Gujarat Titans.

Rohit had missed MI’s match against Punjab Kings on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium. Earlier, during the fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 12, the 38-year-old suffered a hamstring injury.

In that game, Rohit scored 19 runs off 13 balls at a strike rate of 146.15, striking two fours and one six. Before the start of the sixth over, the physio came onto the field to provide treatment. However, Rohit continued to experience discomfort and eventually had to walk off.

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Rohit Sharma Starts Practice Ahead Of GT Clash

A viral video circulating online shows Rohit in good touch during a nets session at the Narendra Modi Stadium, suggesting that the former MI skipper is likely to feature in the upcoming match.

Rohit Sharma has played 276 IPL matches, scoring 7183 runs in 271 innings at a strike rate of 132.60 and an average of 29.92. His tally includes two centuries and 48 half-centuries in the tournament.

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MI Aim To Make Comeback In IPL 2026

MI began their IPL 2026 campaign with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29 but have since lost momentum, suffering four consecutive defeats. After five matches, Hardik Pandya’s side has managed just one win, with four losses. In their latest outing, MI fell to a seven-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings on April 16.