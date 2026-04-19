Major Setback For CSK! Ayush Mhatre Sustains Hamstring Injury During SRH Clash In IPL 2026: 'It Looks Pretty Bad'

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a 10-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 27th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 18.

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CSK Suffer Huge Blow In IPL 2026

The Super Kings endured a major setback during the loss to the Hyderabad-based franchise, as India U19 skipper and CSK prodigy Ayush Mhatre sustained a hamstring injury in the second innings. He is expected to spend a significant period on the sidelines, though it remains unclear whether he has been ruled out of the tournament.

The 18-year-old pulled up with the injury while batting in the fifth over of CSK’s innings. It occurred as he attempted a second run; nearing the non-striker’s end, he slowed down and appeared to give up on the run. The physio rushed out immediately to assess him. Despite the discomfort, Mhatre chose to continue batting rather than retire hurt, but he was dismissed just a couple of deliveries later.

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Mhatre scored a quickfire 30 off 13 balls at a strike rate of 230.77, hitting five fours and one six during his stay at the crease.

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Michael Hussey Provides Crucial Update On Ayush Mhatre's Injury

Speaking at the post-match press conference, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey confirmed that it was a hamstring tear, with the extent of the injury to be determined after scans.

“It’s a hamstring tear. Don’t know how bad it is. We’ll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. I’m not sure, but yes, it looks pretty bad. Unfortunately, he’s going to be a big loss because he has been in nice touch,” Hussey told reporters.

He added that Mhatre’s absence would open the door for other players.

“He is an exciting young talent, but it is going to give someone else an opportunity, so that’s exciting as well. We have got some really good players that haven’t gotten an opportunity, so it’s going to be exciting for one of those guys. As much as we are really disappointed to lose Ayush, I don’t know for how long, but it’s exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance,” Hussey said.

Currently, CSK sit seventh on the IPL 2026 standings with four points and a net run rate of -0.780.