RR & CSK's Trade Talks Advance, Sanju Samson Expected To Be Swapped For Two Prolific Chennai All-Rounders: Report

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati | Image: ANI

The RR and CSK trade rumours continue to shape up as it moulds to become one of the most prolific trades if the revelation is officially confirmed.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is one of the biggest highlights of the trade, as the inaugural champions are looking to trade him before the IPL 2026 season.

A new development has surfaced on the scenario, which indicates that the RR wicketkeeper-batter could be traded for two all-rounders of the five-time IPL winners.

Trade Talks Heat Up Between CSK and RR Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are in advanced talks for a high-profile trade which has the capacity to grab headlines all over. RR captain Sanju Samson is the primary aspect, as the franchise is looking to trade the top-tier cricketer ahead of the retention deadline.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Rajasthan Royals are looking to trade Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings. In exchange, the inaugural champions would receive all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

The reports added that both IPL franchises have communicated with all three players involved. But none of the teams has confirmed the development.

Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja have held primary roles in their respective IPL franchises for a long time. Samson has led the charge of the Royals, while Jadeja has played a key role in the franchise as their primary all-rounder.

Sam Curran's involvement is also an interesting aspect, as he could be a major steal for any team he might represent in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja began his career with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 as a 19-year-old. The team had won the title that year.

Date For IPL 2025 Auction Reportedly Finalised

As the trade window erupts with a multitude of speculations, reports have suggested that the kickoff for the road to IPL 2026 has been confirmed.

According to multiple reports, the mini auction for the 2026 edition of IPL will be held on December 15 this year.