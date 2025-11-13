IPL 2026 Trade: Mumbai Indians Bolster Squad By Acquiring Sherfane Rutherford From Gujarat Titans For INR 2.2 Cr

Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have acquired West Indies all-rounder Sharfane Rutherford in a successful trade. The 27-year-old will now join the five-time title-winning franchise after his association with the Gujarat Titans.

With the IPL 2026 retention deadline closing in, franchises are in overdrive mode to figure out their ideal retentions and releases for the upcoming season.

A rumoured trade between CSK and RR is already grabbing headlines, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson being a part of it.

Sherfane Rutherford Joins Mumbai Indians After Trade From Gujarat Titans

The Mumbai Indians have officially announced a significant move as they heighten the excitement with another big trade. West Indies' Sharfane Rutherford, who was with the Gujarat Titans, has officially joined the side.

The all-rounder will join MI at the existing fee of INR 2.6 crore. He had featured in IPL 2025 for the Gujarat Titans.

"West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is set to represent the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2026 season following a successful trade from the Gujarat Titans (GT). Acquired by GT for a fee of INR 2.6 crore, Rutherford will move to MI at his existing fee," the IPL said in a statement.

Sherfane Rutherford has earlier featured in 23 IPL matches. In 2019, he was associated with the Delhi Capitals in the 2019 season and the defending champions, RCB, in 2022.

The Windies all-rounder was also in the MI squad in 2020 and then the KKR squad in 2024. But he did not feature in the teams' playing XI in those seasons.

MI Shake Things Up By Acquiring Shardul Thakur

Sherfane Rutherford's trade was the second big move of MI. The Mumbai-based IPL side began the trade saga with a headline-grabbing trade of Shardul Thakur.

The Indian all-rounder has been traded from the Lucknow Super Giants to the Mumbai Indians for an existing player fee of INR 2 crore.

After going unsold at the IPL mega auction, Shardul Thakur was roped in as a replacement by the Lucknow Super Giants. He put up a clutch performance with the ball and featured in ten matches for LSG.