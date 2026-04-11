IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut Call Amplifies, RR Star Tipped To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record After RCB Heroics

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL heroics haven't gone unnoticed and the Rajasthan Royals teenager has continued to defy the odds for Rajasthan Royals. After successfully passing the Jasprit Bumrah litmus test, Vaibhav was pitted against defending champions RCB on Friday. The 15-year-old went into a berserk mode and almost single-handedly inflicted a first loss on RCB in IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Tipped To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record

The tricky Guwahati pitch bothered both sets of batters, but Sooryavanshi didn't seem to have any kind of problems adjusting to the line and length comfortably. He went to the rampage mode from the very start and completed his fifty in just 15 balls.

He finished hitting 78 runs off just 26 balls, which included 8 fours and 7 sixes. Calls have already been made to fast-track his development and to include him in the national setup. Now, Arun Dhumal, IPL chairman, also joined the chorus, insisting the Royals star should be included in the Indian team.

He posted on X, "What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Suryavanshi this @IPL 2026 season

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"This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India @BCCI as the youngest given his performances.

“It’s rare you get chance to pick up someone so talented and sooooo young too. Certainly deserves his name to be recorded as youngest debutant for India !!”

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Already Proved His International Cricket Credentials

A lot of youngsters have made their forays into the Indian team since Sachin Tendulkar. But none of them has been encouraging like the RR prodigy. Sooryavanshi has already established his trait on the international stage, having scored centuries against Australia and South Africa.