MS Dhoni UNLIKELY to Feature in Today's CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match Despite Passing Fitness Test. Here's Why

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: With so much speculation over he will play or not, the word is that veteran MS Dhoni is unlikely to feature in today's game against Delhi Capitals despite passing the fitness test. He will not feature in today's game as the CSK management does not want to rush him in knowing very well that it is a long tournament.

Dhoni's Comeback DELAYED

Reports claim that the team is expected to have him available for their next clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. At the current moment, this comes across as a debatable call as the franchise has not won a single game after three attempts.

What They Said…

Before the start of Chennai’s campaign in IPL 2026, the franchise released an official statement on social media confirming that Dhoni would be unavailable for the first two weeks of the tournament as he was undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain.

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“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala,” CSK wrote on X.

The former CSK captain has featured in 278 matches and 242 innings in his IPL career, amassing 5,439 runs at a strike rate of 137.45 and an average of 38.30. While he is yet to score a century in the IPL, he has registered 24 fifties in the tournament.

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In IPL 2025, Dhoni endured a modest season. He played 14 matches and 13 innings, scoring 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17 and an average of 24.50.