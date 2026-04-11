IPL 2026: Why Punjab Kings Players Are Wearing Black Armbands vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?
Punjab Kings players are wearing black armbands during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur.
- Cricket
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IPL 2026: Punjab Kings players are wearing black armbands during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur to be in solidarity with the victims of a tragic boat incident on Saturday morning near Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan. At least ten people have died in the accident, according to the officials.
PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bowl first in Mullanpur.
Mathura District SP Suresh Chandra Rawat said 22 people have been rescued and a huge search and rescue operation, including the NDRF and SDRF, has already been launched.
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